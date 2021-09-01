Fox News Dominates August Ratings, While Chris Cuomo Draws Most Viewers For CNN

Fox News continued to rule the roost as the top rated cable TV news network for the month of August. The network maintained a solid dominance, with its top-rated prime time hosts leading the way, though it also notched strong numbers with Greg Gutfeld’s recently launched show, which placed him in stiff competition with the comics of late night programing.

As America watched Afghanistan’s descent into chaos and the Taliban’s takeover, Tucker Carlson Tonight was once again the highest rated show of its time slot with an average 3.3 million viewers and 551,000 in the 25-54 demographic. Sean Hannity was up next with 3 million viewers with 503,000 in the demo. Rachel Maddow was relegated to 6th place after The Five scored 3.1 million with 460,000 in the demo, and Laura Ingraham got 2.4 million viewers (410,000 in the demo).

As usual, Maddow had the top rated show on MSNBC, raking in 2.2 million in total viewers and 285,000 in the demo.

Cuomo Prime Time is still the leading program for CNN, despite the controversy that engulfed the Cuomo family throughout the month of August.

Chris Cuomo’s 9 p.m. show drew 964,000 in total viewers and 264,000 in the demo. Those numbers meant the show was relegated to 22nd place, however, behind a number of Fox News and MSNBC programs.

Gutfeld, meanwhile, had its highest-rated month since it moved to weeknights in April and underwent its rebrand. The show was the leading program in its block with 1.7 million viewers on average and 312,000 in the demo. That bested Jimmy Kimmel Live! for total viewers on ABC, NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Gutfeld also topped Stephen Colbert with his strongest week. The Late Show had 1.9 million viewers with 395,000 in the A25-54, while Gutfeld had 2 million viewers and 405,000 with the A25-54.

In total viewership, Fox averaged 1.4 million viewers per day, and 238,000 in the A25-54 demographic. In both categories, this is approximately a 20 decrease of their numbers this time last year. At MSNBC, they netted 732,000 total viewers (a 41 percent downgrade from last year), and 96,000 in A25-54 (down by 51 percent). Then there’s CNN with 621,000 total viewers (down 39 percent) and 136,000 in A25-54 (down 47 percent)

In prime time viewership, Fox scored approximately 2.5 million total viewers this month and 394,000 in the A25-54. MSNBC had around 1.2 million total viewers and 163,000 in the A25-54. Finally, CNN stands at 819,000 total viewers with 191,000 in the A25-54.

