Fox News is once again number one in the ratings for the third quarter of 2019, handily beating out rivals MSNBC and CNN thanks to solid performances from Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.

There may be a cold war simmering between those top-rated opinion hosts and the network’s news division, but that has done little to scare away viewers. Coming number one in the cable news race for the 71st straight quarter, Fox News averaged 1.4 million viewers and 230,000 with A25-54 demo in total day. In primetime, Fox averaged 2.4 million viewers and 366,000 in the demo.

MSNBC, meanwhile, bagged 880,000 viewers and 128,000 in the demo for total day, while CNN came in with 624,000 viewers and 148,000 in the demo.

In primetime, regular cable news king Hannity reigned supreme, averaging 3.3 million total viewers and 510,000 in the demo, while his MSNBC rival Rachel Maddow came fourth — slipping behind Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham — with 2.68 million in total viewers.

MSNBC’s Brian Williams had reason to celebrate, however. His show The 11th Hour was the top rated show in total viewers (1.43 million) beating out Fox News anchor Shannon Bream (1.4 million) and doubling the second hour of CNN Tonight hosted by Don Lemon (674,000). Bream, it should be noted, beat Williams in the demo.

While CNN came third in total viewers, it had a strong third quarter in the coveted 25-54 demographic, beating MSNBC during primetime 317,000 to 294,000. CNN also beat MSNBC in total day in the demo, bagging 150,000 to MSNBC’s 129,000.

