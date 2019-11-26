Fox News continued to dominate the cable news ratings race in the very news-packed month of November.

November was, of course, dominated by coverage of the House’s impeachment inquiry, especially the five days of hearings featuring witnesses like Marie Yovanovitch, Gordon Sondland, and Kurt Volker.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow had a few wins over the course of the month, but ultimately Sean Hannity took the crown as the most-watched cable news host in November.

Hannity averaged a total of 3.585 million total viewers and 552K in the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demo — making it the highest rated month in his 9 p.m. show’s history — while Maddow averaged 3.175 million total and 540K in the demo.

It should be noted that MSNBC is claiming victory for Maddow in the 9 p.m. demo ratings. MSNBC includes Hannity “specials” (i.e., the Friday episodes when Hannity is hosted by someone other than Sean) when they calculate the ratings, whereas Fox excludes them. Under that calculation, Maddow beat Hannity with 572,000 in the demo to his 554,000.

Tucker Carlson, currently getting a lot of blowback for his comments last night about Russia and Ukraine, got his best month since his debut in the 8 pm time slot, with an average of 3.143 million total viewers and 551K in the demo.

Carlson came in third overall, followed by The Five and The Ingraham Angle.

During the impeachment hearings, Fox News also scored overall wins over its cable news rivals in the ratings.

In primetime, Fox News averaged 2.799 million total viewers to MSNBC’s 2.060 million and CNN’s 999K.

CNN, meanwhile, is celebrating its third-best November since 2008, right behind the 2016 and 2018 elections. Jake Tapper averaged a total of 1.130 million viewers at 4 pm, for his second-highest November, behind 2016. At 8 p.m., Anderson Cooper got his third-highest November with an average of 1.220 million total viewers.

