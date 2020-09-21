Back in 2016, President Donald Trump suggested he and Hillary Clinton should take drug tests before one of their debates. He’s using that line against Joe Biden now, saying multiple times in the past few weeks he and his 2020 Democratic opponent should take a drug test.

Trump first made the suggestion about Biden in an interview with Washington Examiner correspondent Byron York, who wrote that the president “based his call entirely on his own observations and not on any actual knowledge of Biden’s actions.”

On Fox News Monday night, Dr. Marc Siegel — who prefaced his remarks by saying “I haven’t examined the former vice president, I don’t have a clinical diagnosis to make” — wildly speculated that Biden may be taking drugs.

What he did tell Tucker Carlson is that “many neurologists have said to me” that Biden’s multiple gaffes — which Siegel said is too soft a word to describe them — are not isolated and are indicative of something.

“I want to put forth some ideas tonight,” Siegel said, while telling Carlson “they’re not proof, they’re not even theories” before saying this:

“Back in 1988 former Vice President Biden had two aneurysms clipped in his brain using surgical techniques and he had a bleed. Studies show a 50% long-term cognitive problem. Now, what is cognition? It’s thinking, it’s memory, it’s decision-making. He’s also got atrial fibrillation… A Swiss study just showed a couple of years ago in thousands of patients but there is a 3% per year silent stroke where you can’t see it except for changes in thinking, Tucker, and 3% per year whether you’re on the blood thinners or not. So now President Trump says we should have drug testing before debates, and I’m thinking why would he be saying that? Let me tell you one reason, Tucker. There’s a study that shows that for people who have mild cognitive thinking or memory problems, you know what helps? Speed. You know it helps? Adderall. A drug that I prescribed. These drugs can help in low doses for short periods of time. In the Olympics, we are testing athletes. Baseball games, we don’t want anybody to juice. We’re looking for competitive advantage.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]