Fox News’ Ed Henry and Juan Williams Battle Over Border Wall Negotiations: ‘Why Are You Laughing?!’

Fox News hosts Ed Henry and Juan Williams battled it out over the border wall negotiations between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Friday.

As Williams argued Trump and Pelosi could negotiate on the wall, Henry fired back that the Democratic House Speaker has outright refused to provide any funding for it.

“Yesterday he told the New York Times they’re already building the wall,” Williams said incredulously. “Is this guy in touch with reality?!”

“They’ve been rebuilding it, Juan,” Henry said.

“Rebuilding things that pre-exist,” Williams countered. “There is no new money or new wall being built. The facts are just not right.”

“You are sitting here saying ‘Oh, the president is not even negotiating,'” Henry replied, before pointing out that Trump offered Democrats a deal that included wall funding and DACA relief — prompting Williams to erupt in laughter.

“Why are you laughing?!” Henry exclaimed.

“Because a year ago the Republicans and Democrats had a deal that included DACA and included a wall and President Trump and his side said ‘No deal,'” Williams said.

“Maybe the president was wrong then,” Henry replied. “We’re here today, Juan!”

“Don’t come back and say every time I shift the goalpost it’s cool, every time the Democrats do they’re devils,” Williams said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

