A recent poll found 53 percent of Republicans saying Donald Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln. MSNBC’s Joy Reid covered it on Saturday’s AM Joy, where she and Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts agreed it shows the GOP to be a “cult.”

Reid remarked, “There’s a lot of evidence that is a racial and religious cult of personality in which his base is solidly among the white evangelicals that almost worship him and say that he’s the chosen one of God.”

On Fox News’ MediaBuzz today, Howard Kurtz played the clip and remarked, “A lot of Trump bashers say, ‘Oh, it’s a cult, it’s a cult of personality.’ Why say racial cult? Why go there, especially from somebody who often accuses like many of her liberal pundits the president of being racially divisive?”

Ed Henry criticized Reid and said in response:

“I don’t understand why she injected race. I don’t think race applies. Certainly the vast majority of the president’s supporters are white, but I think we’ve seen in recent weeks and months he’s making a strong play for more and more black voters. We’ll see if he’s successful, but when you have black unemployment at historic lows right now and you have a president who’s trying to reach out to people of all backgrounds and say ‘I want your vote, I need your vote,’ I just don’t understand why race is part of the conversation. It just doesn’t apply and I think some people like to project themselves, own anger at the president, their own criticism and read into what he’s doing or saying rather than just focusing on what he’s actually doing instead of projecting this is what he really means.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

