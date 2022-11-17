Fox News’ Emily Compagno Lauds Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Very Historic Speech’ Announcing She Won’t Seek Democratic Leadership

Fox News co-host Emily Compagno lauded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) speech on Thursday announcing that while she will stay in the House, she won’t seek re-election to House Democratic leadership.

“I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” said Pelosi during a House floor. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect.”

On Outnumbered, Compagno said:

I thought that this was a very historic speech in which she took people through her years of service. She mentioned the fact in her 35 years in the House since 1987, when she first started, there were only 12 Democratic women and now there’s over 90. She walked us through a lot of points in history. She called Abraham Lincoln her colleague and Daniel Webster, certainly in the stories walls there of the House of Congress. You know, this was a really monumental moment that we were watching as the house speaker step down. Did say, however, there was no greater role that she had held then serving the people of San Francisco. And she commented on the fact that she will continue to do so though she will not seek reelection in Democratic leadership position, she will stay and serve out her term there as congresswoman to the people of San Francisco who I hope now she can extend a lot more of her time to, serving their needs there. And that city needs a lot of help.

