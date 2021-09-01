Jack Keane Slams Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal on Fox News — While Profiting Off the War

A new report explores the lack of Fox News’ disclosure that one of its most prominent critics of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan has a siginficant financial stake in a company that provided military vehicles for the war effort.

President Joe Biden faced criticism in recent weeks for his handling of the Afghanistan pullout, General Jack Keane has been one of the most critics contributors on Fox News. The retired four-star General-turned-Fox News senior strategic analyst has been vocal in his criticism towards the Afghanistan exit, saying U.S. allies are “thrilled” by the retreat, calling it an “embarrassment” for America, and he slammed Biden’s leadership in multiple regards.

The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona noted in his report that in addition to Keane, former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, former general David Petraeus, and other high-ranking officials of the previous administration have been appearing on TV to commentate on Afghanistan. Interestingly, neither Panetta nor Petraeus were called to disclose their financial and consulting ties with companies involved in defense and security.

For Keane specifically, the Beast notes that for years he has been the executive chairman of AM General, a manufacturing company that makes Humvees. The company reportedly “received a $459 million contract in 2017 to provide more than 2,000 Humvees to Afghanistan through 2023.”

In Keane’s numerous Fox appearances over the last few weeks, neither he nor his network colleagues have said anything about his AM General position. They’ve also said nothing on AM General’s contract, and Keane’s connection to the company is unmentioned in his Fox News online biography.

Keane’s Fox bio does mention, however, that he’s also the chairman for the Institute of the Study of War, a defense policy think tank that receives financial backing from military contractors according to the Beast. The Beast also notes that even though all of Keane’s recent Fox News hits revolved around Afghanistan, “there has been no discussion in any of his appearances specifically about Humvees or AM General.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com