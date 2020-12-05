The Fox News Channel on Saturday night was forced into airing segments from both rival conservative cable networks, Newsmax TV and One America News (OAN), which President Donald Trump directed the crowd to watch at his Georgia rally on a jumbotron.

“Look up at that very powerful and expensive screen. Let’s go,” Trump stated, before the crowd’s attention turned to the screen above.

The Newsmax TV segment the Trump campaign queued up first, and which in turn Fox News aired, was of a debunked video pushed by the Trump campaign of alleged “smoking gun” evidence of voter fraud in Georgia.

The second video was that of an OAN segment reporting that “hundreds of thousands of votes” in favor of Trump disappeared on election night. This is not true.

Prior to Trump directing the crowd’s attention to the jumbotron, the president praised Fox News hosts Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, and Jeanine Pirro, yet the crowd’s applause for Newsmax TV was much louder. (Mediaite’s Editor-in-Chief Aidan McLaughlin pointed out the contrast on Twitter.)

Watch above, via Fox News.

