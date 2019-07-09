Fox News was the most-watched cable news outlet on the evening of President Donald Trump’s much-ballyhooed Fourth of July military parade and speech, according to Nielsen ratings recently released.

While the patriotic festivities may have been dampened somewhat by rain showers, that did not keep millions of viewers from tuning in to watch from the comfort of their own dens and living rooms.

In many ways, it is not a surprise that a network whose top-rated primetime opinion programs are so closely aligned with the Trump White House would garner the most viewers, but the sheer numbers of individuals that tuned in is remarkable.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Fox News’ coverage of the Trump’s speech delivered over 4.6 million total viewers, though the number of viewers in the target demo of the 25-54 age bracket was 793,000 viewers. The total viewers beat both CNN and MSNBC combined in both categories. (CNN, it should be noted, carried the speech, while MSNBC did not.)

