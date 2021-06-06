Fox News’ Gianno Caldwell Wants to ‘Defund Some of Our Trust’ in Politicians Following Fauci Email Release

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell called on people to “defund some of our trust” in politicians in a discussion focused on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails, which were recently released in response to a media records request.

The segment began by criticizing Fauci’s initial dismissal of the possibility of Covid-19 originating from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has been researching coronaviruses in bats for over a decade. Carley Shimkus also called out Fauci for claiming the U.S. gave $600,000 to the Wuhan lab after emails showed the figure actually being about $200,000 higher.

When asked if Fauci should be removed, Caldwell similarly expressed dismay with the infectious disease expert, but used the discourse to highlight what he views as people placing too much trust in the government.

“This is a key example of why you need to put your trust in God and not in the government,” he said. “Because at this point we have been lied to, we have been told things that simply weren’t true. We based our entire decisions and livelihoods based on what Dr. Anthony Fauci said, especially when there were other medical experts who said something totally different.”

Caldwell then brought up social media and YouTube policies of taking down content that spreads purported misinformation, noting that “some folks were banned” for disagreeing with Fauci (who has been criticized for changing his views on issues like face masks as more details were learned about the coronavirus) and that YouTube videos “where they were disagreeing with Dr. Anthony Fauci…were removed.”

He added, “We got to be at a place where we have to defund some of our trust in some of these politicians because they’re leading a lot of folks down the wrong road.”

Caldwell’s last remark prompted chuckles from his co-hosts, and the segment ended there.

Watch above, via Fox News.

This article has been updated to reflect that Fauci’s emails were not leaked, but released in response to a media records request.

