Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Rips ‘Stupid’ Robert de Niro for Comments Blasting Trump: ‘Coke-Addled Simpleton’

Robert de Niro went on another tear against President Donald Trump this week, saying “You didn’t think you were gonna get away without a fuck Trump moment, did you?” and “The individual who currently purports to lead America is not worthy of any tribute. Unless you think of his impeachment and imprisonment as a sort of tribute. Now that’s how you can make America great again.”

The hosts of Fox News’ The Five ripped de Niro, along with Jeff Daniels for his comments blasting Trump on MSNBC yesterday, as emblematic of the Hollywood left.

Jesse Watters said de Niro’s comments mixed with Daniels’ “has every ingredient in the resistance pie”: “They have profanity, impeachment, the ‘lock him up,’ the race card, the constitutional crisis. They lack so much intraspection.”

Greg Gutfeld said Hollywood’s a “coked-up cesspool of misogyny and sex abuse… and no one should listen to them” before calling Daniels a “putz” and going off on de Niro:

“How stupid is he without a script? Isn’t that amazing? I used to think, ‘Wow, that guy’s brilliant.’ But once you take the words away from him, he’s so stupid… ‘impeachment will make America great again.’ And everybody’s ‘ha ha!’ How intellectually deprived he is. He’s a coke-addled simpleton, you know, without a script. It is hysterical.”

He concluded by saying now he considers de Niro “a really stupid guy.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com