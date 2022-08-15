Fox News Guest Calls Mar-a-Lago a ‘Counterintelligence Nightmare’ After Host Questions if Trump Tried Selling Material to the Russians or Saudis

Veteran Fox News anchor Eric Shawn laid out all the possibilities regarding former President Donald Trump’s motives for allegedly taking classified documents to his private Florida residence on Sunday.

“And more questions are being raised this morning. Did former President Trump try to sell or share the highly classified material to the Russians or to the Saudis or others?” Shawn asked as he introduced his guest during an interview on Fox News Live.

“Or were the documents innocently mishandled and stored because he thought he had a legal right to have them? And Russia’s state media already is claiming that Russian officials have seen the material, empty boasts or has there been a leak that officials fear could pose a grave danger to the United States security?” he added in a question to Russian strategy expert and former defense intelligence analyst Rebekah Koffler.

Koffler responded, “The real question is what Russian President Putin has already possibly done. The truth is, the United States is the top target for KGB operative Putin and his spy services.”

“And Mar-a-Lago. Former President Trump’s estate is a counterintelligence nightmare, meaning that spies from all over the world, Russia, China, and beyond are always on the hunt to lay their hands on top secret information, especially something that is related to nuclear warfare doctrine, our nuclear weapons systems and beyond,” she added.

“How would they get this if it’s under lock and key or wasn’t? Because the Feds apparently told them back in June that you got to put all padlock on that on the storage room. We don’t know where this stuff was floating around,” Shawn added.

“Exactly. The fact that those boxes were not secure is a really grave concern,” she responded.

Shawn also asked Koffler about the infamous 2017 meeting in the Oval Office, in which Trump “leaked a highly-classified information about Islamic Al-Qaeda threats that reportedly were from Israel” to the Russians. Shawn added that Israel was “furious” and asked Koffler to weigh in on speculation that Trump might have sold information to Putin.

Koffler sot down the idea Trump sold information as “absurd,” but doubled down on the notion that Putin does everything he can to learn U.S. secrets.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

