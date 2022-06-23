Fox News Guest Claims Biden and Harris ‘Put More Black Men in Chains Than Robert E. Lee and Jeff Davis Combined’

Vince Everett Ellison laid into Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight and claimed she and President Joe Biden are worse for Black men’s freedom than top Confederate officials were.

Host Tucker Carlson had just played a clip of MSNBC’s Joy Reid attributing dislike of Harris to racism and ignorance.

“Do you think that’s true?” Carlson asked.

“Look, man, I don’t need White men to tell me that Kamala Harris is incompetent,” Ellison began. “I mean, I can judge it for my own self.”

Ellison noted that Harris did poorly in the 2020 Democratic primary.

“I mean, Black people didn’t even support Kamala Harris,” he added. “Jim Clyburn who would support a dead dog if he was Black, did not support Kamala Harris.”

He then claimed Harris smoked marijuana as attorney general of California as she locked up Black men for the same reason.

“When she became attorney general of California, she was Smoking blunts and locking up Black men for doing the same thing,” Ellison continued. “And between her and Joe Biden, they put more Black men in chains than Robert E. Lee and Jeff Davis combined.”

Robert E. Lee was the head of the Confederate Army during the Civil War, while Davis served as the Confederacy’s president.

“I’m going to tell you something, Tucker” Ellison went on. “As big a mess as Joe Biden is, as much as I dislike him, I pray every night that he don’t die, because if he does and Kamala Harris becomes president, we’re in a world of hurt.”

