Fox News Guest Fat-Shames Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect : ‘No One Is Gonna Accuse the Suspect of Being Skinny’

On Friday morning, Rex Heurmann was announced as the suspect in the Long Island Serial Killer case and arraigned in a Riverhead court, giving everyone who has followed this unsolved case for over a decade the first look at who might be responsible. Among the evidence that led police to Heurmann was a discarded pizza box that had his DNA on pizza crust he left behind.

Fox News gave the breaking story a lot of airtime on Friday, with host Sandra Smith inviting retired homicide detective Brian Foley, who provided some surface commentary on Heurmann’s, um, appearance:

No one is going to accuse the suspect of being skinny, and I’m not surprised he left only a little bit of pizza. As far as a DNA detective or crime scene detective, that’s plenty to get evidence off. Just a little crust is plenty, one crust is plenty. But that’s not even a challenge for DNA detectives today.

Heurmann’s DNA was connected to evidence found on one of the victims who was wrapped in a burlap sack after she was murdered and dumped on Gilgo Beach, where the remains of three other women were discovered. The Long Island architect who is married and a father of two pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder, three first-degree and three second-degree.

Watch the video above via Fox News.

