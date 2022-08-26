Fox News Guest Hits Newsom for DeSantis Ad, ‘Cheap’ $100K Crist Donation: ‘The Guy Loves to Be in the News’

Wall Street Journal columnist Andy Kessler knocked California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for throwing himself headfirst into Florida’s upcoming election for governor, saying it’s all a ploy to get himself some attention.

On Thursday, Newsom announced he is donating $100,000 to Democrat Charlie Crist’s campaign against current Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“Time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor. I’m pledging $100k right now to @CharlieCrist. Who will join me in helping Charlie become the next Governor of Florida?” the governor tweeted.

Time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor. I’m pledging $100k right now to @CharlieCrist. Who will join me in helping Charlie become the next Governor of Florida? https://t.co/YvpkkGKkOb — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 25, 2022

Appearing on FNC’s America’s Newsroom on Monday, Kessler dubbed the donation a “cheap” way to get national headlines for Newsom.

“$100,000 is cheap in terms of getting national attention like that. Cheaper than ads or anything else, and we know the guy loves to be in the news. Except if it’s at the French Laundry dinner with lobbyists,” he said, referring to Newsom’s infamous dinner blunder at the height of Covid-19 lockdowns.

Newsom also released an anti-DeSantis ad where he accused the Republican governor of “restricting speech” and “criminalizing women.” At the end of the ad, which Fox News aired, he encourages people to “join the fight” or ditch Florida for California.

Kessler argued Newsom needs to focus on the “mess” that is California, a state where freedom is in “short supply,” according to guest co-host Trace Gallagher.

“We have the highest taxes, highest energy costs, they’ve taken away our toilets that actually flush, grocery bags, plastic straws and yesterday they took away our gas-powered cars in 2035,” Kessler told Gallagher and Dana Perino.

He went on to recall recently nearly tripping over a homeless man shooting drugs on the street while in San Francisco.

“Why he’s meddling in Florida is beyond me,” he said. “California is a mess.”

Watch above via Fox News.

