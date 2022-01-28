Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner and Democratic strategist Laura Fink got into a testy exchange on Friday over vulgarity in U.S. politics.

After a segment about a former Obama adviser ripping into Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) while using explicit language, Faulkner called out Fink for not condemning the attack on Sinema.

“I can’t miss this. Your party, the party of women, why do I say that? There is a BOLO out for a Black female who might be a little bit younger for the U.S. Supreme court seat that just became open, right? That is so much disrespect for women I can’t believe you didn’t come down on it.”

“Look, you don’t condone it,” Faulkner continued, as Fink interjected, “I don’t condone it at all. I don’t condone it.”

As the two continued to talk over one another, Faulkner moved on to Joe Biden, asking, “Did you hear the president last week?” An apparent reference to Biden calling Fox News’ White House correspondent a “stupid son of a bitch” on a hot mic – a remark Biden later apologized for.

Fink continued, “How much more strongly can I condemn it. I am on your side on this one. I agree with you.”

“The president dropping it, too,” Faulkner added, “You don’t fight like that. You have lost the debate with that.”

Fink then tried to call out Faulkner, saying, “But did you say this about Trump is my other thing?”

“It’s hard to argue,” Fink added, alluding to Trump’s regular use of profanity.

Faulkner pushed back immediately, saying, “Have you seen me interview him?”

“I haven’t seen the interviews where you question his vulgarity,” Fink replied.

“We got to get you to watch more Fox to know what’s going on,” hit back Faulkner, before moving on to the other guest.

Faulkner made headlines in June 2020 for pushing Trump on his use of the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” She explained to the then-president the historical connotation of the phrase and added, “That frightened a lot of people when you tweeted that.”

Faulkner also received praise in the past for a tough interview with Trump, including a glowing review from the Columbia Journalism Review, which noted: “She was neither antagonistic nor admiring. She put herself into the interview, framed in her roles as a Black woman and a parent, in a way that journalists rarely do with her skill and care.”

