Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson joined host Mark Levin on Sunday evening to discuss the state of the republic after an eventful week in which he argued that the United States is currently experiencing a “revolutionary period.”

As news continues to be unearthed about the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, Republicans and Trump allies have come out in opposition to federal law enforcement agencies involved in the search. Levin declared the raid the “worst attack on this republic in modern history,” in response to the breaking news.

Levin asked Hanson on Sunday whether the United States is a “republic in decline,” to which he responded that he doesn’t even believe we are in a “republic anymore.”

“I would say we’re in a transition to a radical democracy,” explained Hanson, “and by that, I mean what anyone wants to do on any given day, if they have power or votes they do it.”

Hanson continued to argue that President Joe Biden’s administration is essentially lawless because they are not operated by the constitutional guidelines:

If you want to have a warrant for a particular FBI operation, you can find a judge and you do it. What I’m getting at is that if you have an agenda and you feel you have elected power, you don’t respect any guardrails of prohibitions that the constitutional republic set up to prevent the abuse of power. On any given day this administration can do what they want and that’s how they operate. To use an ancient example, if they want to kill Socrates on Monday they can do it and say it is legal.

The political commentator claimed that the constitution was set up in order to prevent these “outbreaks of craziness,” but is not being used correctly, resulting in a “mass hysteria.”

“We’re in a revolutionary situation,” argued Hanson, and “it’s out to destroy a particular person, Donald Trump.”

Hanson then referred to a recent campaign video for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), featuring her father and former Vice President Dick Cheney, in which he torched Trump for his cowardice.

The political commentator claimed that Cheney made it clear that his daughter is going after and “destroying a political rival and political candidate.”

“So I think we’re in a revolutionary period right now,” concluded Hanson, “I don’t know how long it will go on until we stop it with constitutional guardrails.”

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com