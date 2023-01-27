Fox News Guest Reacts to Tyre Nichols Video by Complaining About Police ‘Diversity Training’ and Biden’s ‘Inflammatory’ Comments

Heather MacDonald reacted to the release of graphic body camera footage showing Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by lamenting police diversity training.

Those officers, who like Nichols are Black, have been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

Appearing on Friday’s Jesse Watters Primetime, MacDonald blamed the beating on a lack of proper training.

“This looks like absolutely terrible tactics,” she said. “Cops are desperate for more technical training and de-escalation and stress control, so they’re not put in a position that they feel they need to use lethal force. And instead, they’re being given implicit bias training, diversity training, [a] complete waste of money.”

MacDonald then blasted President Joe Biden after he issued a statement on Nichols’ death.

“Tyre’s death is a painful reminder that we must do more to ensure that our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all,” Biden said. “We also cannot ignore the fact that fatal encounters with law enforcement have disparately impacted Black and Brown people.”

She called his words “inflammatory.”

“But the narrative that is being put on what looks to be a very horrific incident is inflammatory, it’s coming from the president on down that we are living through an epidemic of racially-biased police killings on Black men,” MacDonald said. “That is completely false.”

She listed studies from Harvard University and the University of Michigan show “no bias in fatal police shootings.”

Nichols was not shot.

“There is a massive Black homicide problem,” she said. “Police are the solution to that problem, not the cause. When the police back off of proactive policing as they will do in Memphis and may do across the country, here’s what happens: more Black lives are lost.”

Watch above via Fox News.

