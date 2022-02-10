Democratic strategist Laura Fink held her own against an onslaught of differing opinions on Thursday when she called the Canadian trucker convoy a “loud vocal minority” on Fox News’ Outnumbered.

To support her argument, Fink pointed out that 90 percent of the truckers were vaccinated and did not support the protest.

“This is a minority, a loud and vocal minority of truckers that have protested this — they are borrowing a page from the teamster’s playbook. But I would say be very careful. You have to have the public on your side,” Fink warned.

While the show’s cohosts shook their heads and host Harris Faulkner tried to interject, “I am gonna stop you,” Fink continued, saying:

More than 80% of Canadians are vaccinated, similar numbers in the U.S. If you don’t have the public on your side you can’t get away with inconveniencing them, stopping small businesses, and really throwing a wrench in things for your minority opinion and cause. I would say to be successful they better be aware of the public and what the public thinks and what other truckers think.

Recent polling out of Canada would seem to back up Fink’s claim regarding public opinion as a solid majority of Canadians support vaccine mandates across the board.

Faulkner then jumped in saying, “All right, Laura, I don’t want to conflate two things. I have seen think what you’re reading the 90% — the assumption is that if 90% of them are vaccinated, then 90% of them must be against this.”

“Those two things don’t necessarily go together. Some of the people protesting are vaccinated. So they’d be part of that 90%.”

Harris and Fink then spoke over each other and Fink said, “It is a true minority.”

“A small but vocal minority,” Fink doubled down.

Fink was apparently referring to comments in late January from the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA), which estimated at the time that only 10 percent of the country’s truckers remain unvaccinated.

The CTA also condemned the protest, saying it “does not support and strongly disapproves of any protests on public roadways, highways, and bridges.”

Co-host Kayleigh McEnany then jumped in and pushed Fink for a “data point.” McEnany noted that she is “vaccinated and against the mandates.”

Fink defended her claim by arguing that the Teamsters union, which represents the truckers, is against the protest. She noted that the Teamsters “represent a majority of truckers in Canada and that is a union that has to listen to the workers’ voices.”

The conversation then moved to the recent fundraising campaign on GoFundMe, which McEnany claims is proof of the support the truckers have — given that over $10 million was raised before the campaign was shut down.

