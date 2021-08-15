Fox News Guest Tells Mark Levin $3.5 Trillion Budget Bill is ‘Like World War III’ and Will Contribute to Country’s ‘Fiscal Child Abuse’

A guest on The Mark Levin Show, economist Steve Moore, said on Sunday that Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution “is like World War III.”

“We’re going to be debating this I think through Christmas, this is like World War III,” Moore said. “We cannot allow them to do this. Every bad idea — you know they want to reregulate the economy, they’ve got critical race theory in here, they’ve got this modern monetary theory idea that they could keep borrowing and borrowing — it is so bad. It has all of the election so-called reforms, it gets rid of, you know, voter ID.”

“I mean every bad idea you talk about every night on the radio, it’s in this bill,” he continued. “We cannot allow it to happen, $40 billion more for the IRS. This is a critical moment for the conservative movement to rise up against this, peacefully obviously, but we will spend decades undoing the damage that the Biden Democrats want to do over the next three or four months.”

Moore formerly was a member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board and advised Donald Trump‘s 2016 presidential campaign.

Senate Democrats approved the budget resolution early Wednesday in a 50-49 vote split along party lines. The bill would then have to pass the Democrat-controlled House, before the lawmakers could use budget reconciliation to pass the legislation via a party-line, majority vote.

The sweeping resolution would put in place business tax incentives to curb climate change, expand paid family and medical leave, create universal pre-K and tuition-free community college, as well as work to expand access and benefits for Medicare.

Mark Levin then lambasted the lack of transparency to the public and that “members [of Congress], particularly Republicans, don’t even know what’s in it until it’s time to vote.”

“You have also written that they are stealing money out of Medicare and Medicaid, which the trustees say are going to go bankrupt in anywhere from two to four years,” Levin said, adding that trillions more will soon be necessary for the programs. “I don’t think that the extent of this disaster is fully understood because we have a corrupt media that will not report what is taking place both in terms of our constitutional republic and our fiscal state.”

Moore agreed with Levin before giving an example in a “language that people understand” that didn’t use billions or trillions.

“Every time a baby is born in the U.S. in the maternity ward and the parents are holding this newborn infant, that child is being tagged with a $750,000 share of the national debt,” Moore said. “It’s like adding a mortgage onto the toe of a young child every time they are born in this country. I mean, this is fiscal child abuse, what’s happening.”

Levin noted that “this kind of spending is not unusual in autocracies.”

“This kind of spending is not unusual in democracies that are collapsing,” he continued. “This kind of spending is not unusual when the people in power are trying to hold on by their fingernails on to that power.”

A few moments later, Levin referenced the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill saying, “for 19 Republican senators to help it go along and pretend otherwise is an absolute disgrace.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

