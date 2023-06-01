Fox News Guest Who ‘Married Herself’ Appears to Fluster Jesse Watters By Talking About ‘Married People Who Cheat’

A Fox News guest who “married herself” left Jesse Watters momentarily speechless during a discussion about her sologamy – or marriage to oneself.

Thursday’s Jesse Watters Primetime featured a segment on the practice, which has been featured in VICE and recently CNN. Watters’ guest, Danni Adams, was profiled in the CNN piece.

“So Danny, how was the wedding?” Watters asked.

“The wedding was beautiful,” she replied. “I had a wedding with 50 people in my small town – Sanford, Florida. My friends flew from South Africa, Dallas, all over to be there with me.”

“How did you consummate the marriage? the host inquired.

Adams laughed and responded, “That’s none of your business.”

Watters then asked Adams if she has a pre-nuptial agreement with herself. She does not. The host then inquired about the possibility of cheating on herself, which led to this lighthearted banter in which Adams may have been alluding to Watters’ affair with a former co-worker who is now his wife:

WATTERS: What happens if a nice, tall, drink of water with great hair and great suit just strolled on by and you forgot all about yourself and fell in love with this other person? What happens next, Danni? ADAMS: I don’t want to be in love with anyone that requires me to forget about myself. But I would vet him and see if he was a quality match and aligns with my values and we will get married. WATTERS: Oh, so you’d cheat on yourself and run away with someone else? ADAMS: Self-love does not mean that you are cheating on yourself WATTERS: Ok. ADAMS: But there are married people who cheat, right? WATTERS: That is true. What happens– ADAMS: Ok, I just wanted to make sure. WATTERS: Ok. Yes. that is [briefly pauses] a fact.

It is unclear if Adams knew about Watters’ background.

“Danni, well, listen, I don’t know what to make of this,” Watters said later in the interview. “I think it’s crazy they call it solygamy?”

“Sologamy,” Adams replied.

“Tomato, tomahto,” he responded. “But I’m glad you are open to normal relationships. That gives people hope and that gives men all across America hope too because I think you’re a catch, Danni.”

Watch above via Fox News.

