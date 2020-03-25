Fox News’ Gutfeld Erupts Over Coronavirus Bill Stalled in Congress: ‘Can’t Even Change Their G*ddamn Behavior!’

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld went on a tear Wednesday afternoon over the coronavirus relief bill being stalled in Congress.

“You don’t have to get this bill to be perfect. We don’t have the luxury of perfection right now,” he said on The Five. “We have to get something through that will help people.”

He said legislators “sneaking stuff” into the relief package are no better than “looters” taking advantage:

“Government is not helping by wasting our time. What do these people do for a living? For the past two weeks, we have sacrificed our freedoms so we can beat this virus, and they can’t even stop acting like politicians with a metaphorical gun to their head, i.e. a virus in an emergency situation? They can’t even change their goddamn behavior. It’s absolutely disgusting!”

A few minutes later Gutfeld briefly apologized for his language.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

