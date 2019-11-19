As soon as the impeachment hearings took a recess early Tuesday evening, Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld went on a tear calling them “a tremendous absolute waste of time” for everyone watching.

“This is not a hearing,” he said. “It’s a human resources meeting, okay? Anybody who has been on both sides of the coin, right? Either you have been in charge of a project, or an incoming boss, understands what you are seeing. It works like this, you’re in charge of a department, a new boss comes in, he needs to establish a new way.”

“They say we need this for the Ukraine. And Trump’s like, ‘I don’t know.’ So it comes together. This is not impeachment. This is what happens in the office,” he added.

Gutfeld mocked the media coverage and said “they’re tricked into thinking that this is something important when this is something that happens every single day in everyone’s business. It’s a freaking joke.”

