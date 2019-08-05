Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld lashed out at MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough for “demonizing people” for the latter’s comments that business leaders donating to President Donald Trump‘s “hate campaign” are fueling that “sort of white supremacy.”

“That’s just despicable,” Jesse Watters said after a clip played of of Scarborough attacking Trump.

Gutfeld said, “The problem with Scarborough, who is an ass, is that type of rhetoric goes both ways. He’s saying that Trump’s pointed language about illegal immigration incites this kind of violence. He’s never mentioned white supremacists, except to condemn it: that’s Trump.” That’s not accurate, however. After white supremacist violence claimed the life of a counter-protestor at a 2017 neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Virginia, Trump infamously said there was “very fine people on both sides” of the incident.

“You could argue that is so fundamentally more dramatically inciting than anything you could come up with when you label half the country as white supremacists,” Gutfeld continued, in reference to Scarborough. “Do you think you are adding or subtracting to the problem? Scarborough is the problem. He is the one using elevated rhetoric, he’s the one who’s demonizing people. Trump condemns white supremacy, whenever he is asked.”

Watters joined in the defense of Trump as well.

“As a matter of fact, CNN had the chief white supremacist of American on their air the other day. You know what he said?” Watters said. “He said white supremacists hate Donald Trump because Donald Trump’s not one of them. Also, I want to point out the ideology of the shooter in El Paso, Texas. We are not getting the full story there from the media, no surprise. Yes, he hated migrants. He was a segregationist, racial purist, total psycho. But also, he was an environmental extremist. He used the exact same talking points as you hear from radical environmental extremists, talking about the Earth is being polluted. Corporations are to blame. We need to depopulate the world. And that was also a motivating factor in the attack.”

Watters also said the El Paso shooter was an “environmental activist” that had “nothing to do with Trump.”

