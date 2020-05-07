Fox News host Harris Faulkner asked President Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway on Thursday about her husband George Conway’s latest anti-Trump article in the Washington Post which he wrote after the president called him “Moonface” this week.

“Kellyanne, the president has been in a pretty public battle this week with a group of Never Trump Republicans after they released an attack ad on his Covid-19 response,” stated Faulkner, before noting that the “the co-founder of that group, your husband George Conway,” wrote an article claiming Trump “should have been removed from office.”

“Before I get a reaction on this, this is not about your husband, this is not about your marriage. This is about that group. It just so happens that George Conway wrote this op-ed today,” Faulkner continued. “What is the response to this? Because this group now is getting a lot of light and lifting from the president tweeting about them.”

Conway shot back, “It certainly is about my husband or you would have quoted other people in the group, particularly all the other ones who are political consultants and never achieved what I achieved, which is success as a presidential campaign manager.”

“I can’t even say I’ve seen it,” Conway added, referencing an ad put out by the Lincoln Project — a group of disenchanted Republicans including Mr. Conway — which drew Trump’s ire earlier in the week. “But to my point, they’ve all failed. They never succeeded the way I did as campaign manager, and they never got their candidate where my candidate got. He’s president of the United States.”

“But let’s be honest here, the other thing is that I think if I were the Trump campaign I would worry most about the $65 million that American Priorities has already booked in ads. That’s been all over the news, I don’t see you writing that because I guess whoever’s running American Priorities’ wife doesn’t work at the White House and isn’t on your show right now, so we can’t play that game,” Conway continued. “But that is a $65 million investment by a super PAC.”

Faulkner replied, “The president didn’t tweet about them, though, and again, Kellyanne, with all due respect — and you know I respect you — this is about lifting up a group, though. Do you chance losing some of the moderates by doing this? I mean, ignore them.”

Conway answered that she didn’t believe the feud would lose any moderate voters, and on ignoring them, added, “Um, I do. That’s great advice, I sure do, because I have a job to do here.”

“But the president isn’t ignoring them,” Faulkner noted.

“Mostly he does paid, once in a while he doesn’t, but he also wanted to expose I think a number of the people in that group who act like they are so dignified and holier-than-thou than everyone when nobody ever says what their track record is,” declared Conway. “They made tons of money in the campaigns, nothing close to what I made, much less, because we had the Trump campaign under resourced, understaffed.”

“We had to figure it out. We have the connective tissue with the voters, and the president’s message about the forgotten man and forgotten woman who, frankly, some of the people in that group have been out and out rude about, Harris,” Conway went on, accusing Rick Wilson and the other “unsuccessful campaign managers in that group” of “making fun of” working Americans.

“They might as well call them deplorable and irredeemable, though they’ve said worse. You know, ‘toothless rubes…’ I don’t like when you denigrate people in this country,” she added, concluding, “You will never get the time back that you are spending reading these columns.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]