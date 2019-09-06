Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner compared actor Debra Messing’s recent call for the outing of Trump donors to the “early days” of Nazi Germany.

Faulkner made the comment on Friday while responding to a Messing tweet in which the actor commented on a Trump campaign fundraiser in Beverly Hills and wrote, “Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know.”

“Take a look at the simple fact that what you are doing is trying to destroy someone’s livelihood, destroy who they are, basically cordon them off from the rest of society because you disagree with what they are saying,” the Fox News pundit said of Messing, who has been repeatedly attacked by President Donald Trump in recent days over her political remarks. “You know what that reminds me of? Very early days in Germany.”

“My husband is Jewish,” the Outnumbered co-host continued, “we’ve talked about this recently. Because of your faith, because of your beliefs, and because some thought that was outside of where it needed to be, they would go after your businesses and livelihood. I’m not saying that that is the slippery slope here, I’m just reminding people that it did happen.”

Fox News contributor and the panel’s lone Democrat Jessica Tarlov agreed with Faulkner’s harkening back to the Third Reich, saying that there are a whole host of issues happening right now that are “reminiscent and frighteningly similar to things that went on in early Nazi Germany.”

“I said this when Joaquin Castro published the names of Trump supporters in Texas,” Tarlov added. “I’m very uncomfortable with it because I’m scared about violence. Of people actually being attacked. I know businesses are important, and livelihoods.”

After Faulkner asked Tarlov if she views this “as a slippery slope,” the panelist replied in the affirmative and said the current state of political polarization in the U.S. “scares me.”

“People are so amped up about politics and ideology. I’m really uncomfortable with it,” she concluded.

On Thursday, Trump increased his attacks against the progressive actor, tweeting, “Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water. She wants to create a “Blacklist” of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism. Is also being accused of being a Racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness.”

“Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard!” he added.

….said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television. Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

