Fox News host Harris Faulkner falsely claimed, Tuesday, that President Donald Trump did not parrot the words of Kim Jong Un in order to attack Joe Biden.

The incorrect claim came as Harris spoke to Donna Brazile on Outnumbered Overtime about Trump’s latest slams on the ex-veep from the White House lawn.

“We know that when the president was in Japan and the murderous dictator of North Korea said that Joe Biden was a low IQ individual,” Brazile said, “the president basically said ‘Absolutely’ when he was on foreign soil…”

“Well, that’s not what he said,” Faulkner interjected.

As Brazile outlined her thoughts on what Biden has to do moving forward, Faulkner cut her off, saying “We can revisit the words that were said by Kim Jong Un — a dictator — and the president another day. But you misquoted the president, let’s move on.”

“What did he say?” Brazile asked

“Well he didn’t retweet or re-say what a dictator had said,” Faulkner responded.

Evidently, Faulkner doesn’t recall how Trump echoed Kim’s insults to Biden while shrugging of North Korea’s ongoing weapons tests.

North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

Faulkner also has evidently forgotten Trump’s press conference in Japan during which he said he agrees with the North Korean tyrant’s assessment on Biden’s intelligence.

“Kim Jong Un made a statement that Joe Biden is a low-IQ individual. He probably is, based on his record. I think I agree with him on that,” Trump declared.

After a backlash, Trump made some effort at reversing his remarks with this tweet:

I was actually sticking up for Sleepy Joe Biden while on foreign soil. Kim Jong Un called him a “low IQ idiot,” and many other things, whereas I related the quote of Chairman Kim as a much softer “low IQ individual.” Who could possibly be upset with that? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2019

