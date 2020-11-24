Fox News’ Harris Faulkner scolded Marie Harf on Outnumbered when her fellow panelist called out President Donald Trump’s refusal to take questions following his 2020 election defeat.

The flare-up occurred on Tuesday after Outnumbered carried Trump’s surprise news conference from the White House. This briefing lasted barely more than a minute, during which time, Trump crowed about the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the development of coronavirus vaccines, then he left the room while ignoring questions about when he will concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

When Outnumbered resumed their conversation after the briefing, Harf — responding to Faulkner asking her thoughts — addressed several of the topics touched on by the president, and elements of context in connection to it. However, Harf seemed to draw Faulkner’s ire the most when she noted that Trump has been avoiding reporters’ questions ever since the election.

“Why is Donald Trump not taking questions?” Harf asked. “He’s the one hiding in the basement now. He hasn’t taken reporter questions since the week of the election. Why isn’t he answering anyones questions?”

“Our news team contacted Joe Biden’s office on a daily basis for the last couple of years!” Faulkner shot back. “Please take a seat — take several seats — on that!”

Faulkner then gave the floor to Dagen McDowell.

Watch above, via Fox News.

