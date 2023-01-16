Fox News Heaps Praise On Eric Adams’s Border Visit: ‘Got a Different View Than President Biden’

Fox News hosts and correspondents offered praise Monday for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who visited the southern border over the weekend and offered a scathing critique of the federal government’s handling of immigration policy.

Adams was mentioned over twenty times on Fox News Monday before 5 p.m. and while his past comments calling New York a “sanctuary city” were repeatedly mentioned, the network overall gave him high marks for both his remarks in El Paso, Texas and the visit overall.

Fox & Friends First host Todd Pirro introduced a segment on the topic, noting, “Adams saw this chaos firsthand. Got a much different view than President Biden.”

“Yeah, sure did. Mayor Eric Adams, who’s been begging for federal help ever since the first busloads of migrants arrived in New York from Texas, paid a visit to El Paso, taking the time to meet with migrants personally. Now, so far, 5,200 migrants have been sent to the ‘Big Apple’ from Texas. Adams says the large numbers are putting a strain on the sanctuary city’s resources, and he’s demanding federal help,” added Marianne Rafferty.

“This is a national crisis. New York cannot take more. We can’t. We’re pointing the finger. We should be pointed. And that’s our national government. This is a national problem,” said Adams in a clip.

The segment ended with a clip from the former mayor of El Paso also praising Adams, saying he “got a dose of reality.”

“Good on him. But a little bit late to the party for Mayor Eric Adams. We were talking about this for many months,” Pirro concluded.

President Joe Biden received a very different treatment on the network after his visit in early January as he was blasted for not meeting with migrants on a “sanitized” visit.

Later in the day, Griff Jenkins reported on the visit during America Reports. “You know, when a mayor, Eric Adams, went out there on Saturday night, all day Sunday, he really got a close up look, more so than President Biden, Sandra, because he met with El Paso’s mayor, but he also engaged with migrants,” Jenkins reported.

“Got to talk with them, see them visiting a shelter. It comes after New York’s had more than 36,000 migrants bused there since spring. And that’s why Mayor Adams says he’s reaching a, quote, breaking point. Here is a little bit more of what he had to say when he was in El Paso yesterday. Take a listen,” Jenkins said before showing another clip from Adams’s remarks.

“We cannot have these disjointed responses. We must have a coordinated response and that must be held by. This is a national emergency and crisis that must be addressed that way,” Adams was shown saying.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams on the border crisis and migrants coming to sanctuary cities:

"Our cities are being undermined. We don't deserve this. Migrants don't deserve this and the people who live in the cities don't deserve this…There is no more room in New York." pic.twitter.com/tyYGMxhdeO — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 16, 2023

Clips of Adams’s remarks also went viral online. Townhall’s Julio Rossa tweeted a section of his remarks saying, “Our cities are being undermined. We don’t deserve this. Migrants don’t deserve this and the people who live in the cities don’t deserve this…There is no more room in New York.”

