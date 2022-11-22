Fox News Holds 3rd Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony After Arsonist Burned Down Last Year’s Tree

The Christmas spirit came early for Fox News as the network went all in on the holiday cheer with their third annual lighting of the All-American Christmas Tree.

Fox aired a special edition of The Five on Monday night that was primarily devoted to the lighting ceremony outside of the network’s headquarters in New York. The show featured appearances from carolers, special guests, several of the network’s top personalities, and first responders from the New York City Police and Fire Departments, who were chosen to light this year’s tree.

Greg Gutfeld got the festivities underway as he welcomed viewers to the show and told them that the tree was “back and it’s better than ever.”

“You’re going to want to stick around,” Gutfeld said. “Because very soon, we’re going to have our guest of honor, hit that button to light this sucker up. And not in a bad way.”

Gutfeld and his co-hosts chuckled at that last part, which was clearly an allusion to when Fox’s tree was burned down by an arsonist last year and they had to get another one. The ceremony went off without a hitch as the show provided holiday prayers, stories about Christmas, and of course, the tree lighting.

The lighting was conducted through a partnership between Fox News Media and the Police Athletic League (PAL), which included a toy drive to benefit New York City’s children in need. Fox News employees donated about 500 gifts for the drive.

