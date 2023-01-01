Fox News Host Accuses GOP Congressman of ‘Holding Up the Agenda of the Republican Party’ by Opposing McCarthy Speaker Bid

Fox News host Lawrence Jones accused Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) of “holding up the agenda of the Republican Party” by opposing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid for Speaker of the House.

At the moment, McCarthy does not have the 218 votes needed to claim the gavel in the lower congressional chamber as at least five House Republicans, including Rosendale, have said they will not back McCarthy for Speaker in the upcoming GOP-controlled House, which will be sworn in on Tuesday.

On Fox & Friends Weekend on Sunday, Rosendale said that McCarthy has blown his chance to be Speaker.

“We gave Kevin McCarthy opportunities over the last two years to demonstrate leadership skills whether it was the [continuing resolution], the [National Defense Authorization Act], the so-called infrastructure bill, we put him in a position where he could have negotiated some common sense reforms, and he failed on every measure,” he said. “We presented him, many of us did, with rule amendments that we wanted to try and implement months ago and he refused to speak with us –”

Jones interjected and said, “I’m sorry, I’ve got limited time with you, but you said you presented him all of these different proposals, but you only have another alternative which is Hakeem Jeffries.”

Jeffries will be the next House Minority Leader, the first black congressional leader of any party.

Jones again interrupted Rosendale and asked him if a Speaker Jeffries would push forward agenda items Rosendale cares about including fiscal responsibility and border security.

Rosendale took exception to Jones’ premise.

“Lawrence, you’re pushing a false premise. First of all, Hakeem Jeffries is never going to be Speaker of the House,” he said. “Which six Republicans are going to vote for Hakeem Jeffries, okay? It’s just not going to happen. You’re falling into a big trap.”

Jones pointed out that those who want to challenge McCarthy for Speaker don’t have the votes and that McCarthy received a majority of votes by the House GOP conference to be their nominee to hold onto the gavel. Rosendale countered that McCarthy didn’t get the 218 needed to secure a majority.

“Your caucus did something behind closed doors and selected a candidate, and it seems like you five are the only ones holding up the agenda of the Republican Party,” said Jones.

“That’s just a false premise,” Rosendale shot back.

“Do you feel like you’re doing a disservice to your voters right now, sir?” asked Jones.

Rosendale again accused Jones of creating “a false premise.”

Watch above via Fox News.

