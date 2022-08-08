Fox News Host Blasts ESPN’s Jalen Rose for Trying to Cancel Mount Rushmore, Claims Rose Helped Make Basketball ‘Un-American’

Fox News co-host Todd Piro blasted ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose’s call for the name “Mount Rushmore” to be canceled and blamed him for making basketball “un-American.”

“He’s part of this Left that likes to tear things down things that are good, and in his sport basketball it was good in the 1980s when you had Magic, Jordan, Bird — and that was America. People were throwing elbows, boxing-out, actually playing defense,” said Piro during Outnumbered on Monday. “Now what they have is this European style that Jalen Rose supports, it’s all European, people just shoot threes. It’s not basketball, it’s un-American.”

In a video posted on his Twitter page last week, Rose said:

Can we retire using ‘Mount Rushmore?’ That should be offensive to all of us, especially Native Americans, Indigenous people who were the first people here before Christopher Columbus,” said Rose said in video he posted on Twitter. That land was stolen from them when it was discovered that it contained gold. And 25 years later, to add insult to injury, four American presidents were put on what we call Mount Rushmore on the top of the dead bodies that is buried right underneath. So, I call for you and for myself — I’m owning this, too — let’s stop using the term ‘Mount Rushmore’ when we’re talking about our favorite rappers, talking about our favorite movies, talking about our favorite players.

Here’s why using Mount Rushmore to define greatness should be retired immediately. pic.twitter.com/mtYYTtKFSa — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) August 3, 2022

During the Outnumbered discussion, co-host Jackie DeAngelis remarked that when it comes to controversial historical figures, there should be a conversation as opposed to there not being one.

“When you want to shine a light on a story, on history, on what’s happened, even if you’re pointing out what is wrong with it or what the flaws were, you have the conversation, you don’t cancel it and pretend it didn’t happen,” she said. “And so I actually think he’s trying to, whatever he’s trying to do here, he accomplishes the opposite by going about it this way.”

Co-host Kayleigh McEnany remarked that Rose’s comments exemplify how sports, “something that Would bring us together,” has become divisive.

Watch above, via Fox News.

