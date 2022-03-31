Fox News’ Juan Williams took on his Outnumbered co-panelists while accusing right-wing media outlets of ignoring Donald Trump’s request for Russia to release political dirt against President Joe Biden.

Williams was the #OneLuckyGuy on Thursday as Outnumbered held a segment on how the media has covered Hunter Biden lately while his taxes and his international business dealings remain under investigation. The conversation began with Kayleigh McEnany remarking that news outlets chose not to report on the president’s son back in 2020 when The New York Post broke their story on Hunter’s abandoned laptop.

Williams conceded “the mainstream media is playing catch-up” on Hunter Biden’s scandals, even he brought up the questions at the time about the story’s veracity. McEnany continued to advance the story while Williams noted that the media’s concerns were heightened by the fact that it was politically damaging information released just before the 2020 election.

He went on:

I think that’s what you’re dealing with. Look, we’re are talking about the mainstream media. Right now, conservative media is not paying attention to Trump asking Putin in the middle of a war ‘Can you give me some more dirt on Hunter Biden?’ To me, that’s an outrage too.

McEnany, who was Trump’s press secretary before joining Fox News, ignored the point Williams was trying to make as she responded by saying “President Trump’s not president right now.” She then turned to Julie Banderas with more complaints about the media running cover for Joe Biden.

Banderas kept going in on the media’s “double standard” by talking about how reporters would’ve covered Hunter’s emails if it was damaging to Trump. She did acknowledge Williams’ argument, however, by saying “No. I don’t believe the president should be calling on Russia to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden. I think that’s inappropriate. But the tables would completely be turned if Trump was actually still in office.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com