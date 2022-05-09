Fox News Host Claims Biden Has Brought Fascism to America, Calls For His Impeachment Over Supreme Court Protests

Fox News host Steve Hilton is once again calling for President Joe Biden to be impeached, this time for allegedly inciting protests against the Supreme Court.

On his Sunday night show The Next Revolution, Hilton first said Biden and Democrats are falling short on their promise to unite Americans after the Trump presidency.

“They have become what they say they despise,” Hilton exclaimed. “Desperate, divisive demagogues! Failing on the economy, failing on crime, failing at the border.”

“They have no argument,” Hilton said, before airing Biden’s recent comments condemning Republicans over the disclosure of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history,” Biden said.

“Did he really say that?” Hilton asked. “The half of the country that voted for Trump, 74 million people, more extreme than the Ku Klux Klan? Does even think before reading this stuff out? Do the kids who write this sophomoric drivel for him bother to weigh the impact of a president’s words?”

Hilton then aired a clip of The View host Joy Behar warning of “fascism down the line” if the Supreme Court overturns Roe.

“Oh, you see fascism down the line, do you?” Hilton said. “It is already here! Thanks to your guy!”

The British Fox News host next aired a clip of White House press secretary Jen Psaki declining to weigh in when asked by a reporter whether the administration approved of pro-choice protestors demonstrating outside of the Supreme Court or the homes of Supreme Court justices.

Hilton concluded by calling for Biden to be impeached.

This is not the behavior of a man who is fit to be the leader of the Free World. He promised to be a unifying healer and ended up an authoritarian demagogue. As we said at the time, he should have been impeached over Afghanistan. Now, as he brazenly incites mobs to disrupt the proceedings of the Supreme Court for partisan ends, yes, Biden should be impeached for that. And yes he deserves the shame that will forever attach to his name.

Hilton previously called for Biden to be impeached over his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com