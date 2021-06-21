Fox News Host Claims ‘Nobody On TV That Considers Themselves Conservative’ Is Downplaying January 6 Insurrection

On Monday, The Five’s Dagen McDowell prompted her cohost to literally raise her eyebrows after saying that conservatives haven’t downplayed the Capitol insurrection on January 6.

“Right after the Capitol Hill riots, Republicans came out loudly, forcefully, and genuinely condemned that violence,” said McDowell, while also saying there’s a disparity between how the justice system has treated Capitol rioters versus other types of looters.

In response, cohost Jessica Tarlov said, “Just to push back on the January 6 insurrection there. There are still congresspeople in the Republican Party who say that they were a bunch of tourists, walking through there, and then voted to not certify the election–”

McDowell interrupted, saying, “Nobody in leadership and nobody on TV who’s a conservative–”

“Nobody on TV? Louie Gohmert,” said Tarlov, referring to the Texas congressman who did downplay the riot at a QAnon conference, and who last week gave a floor speech in which he suggested the FBI was behind the incident.

In response, McDowell qualified her comments by saying nobody “at this table” has downplayed the insurrection.

Republican congressional leaders did condemn that violence at the Capitol on January 6. “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a floor speech in January. Though he blamed Trump for the riot at least in part, McCarthy voted not to impeachment Trump over it, and subsequently opposed the formation of a commission to investigate the riot.

In recent weeks, Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson has taken to suggesting the FBI played a key role in the insurrection, something he’s been widely called out for pushing.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com