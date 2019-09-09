Fox News host Steve Hilton appeared as the “one lucky guy” on a Monday afternoon episode of Outnumbered that opened with news of President Donald Trump‘s canceled Camp David negotiations with Afghani and Taliban leadership.

Trump revealed over the weekend via Twitter that he had canceled the previously unannounced peace talks, which was part of a campaign pledge to remove all US military forces from South Central Asian country. Since this news came just days before the anniversary of the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001, by al Qaeda forces that benefited by support of the Taliban, the Trump administration has caught a surprising amount of bipartisan criticism for ostensibly negotiating with terrorists (a big no-no for Reagan-era Republicans.)

It was in this context that Hilton — a Hungarian-born British ex-pat who hosts a populist political weekend show on Fox News — defended Trump’s foreign policy in a manner one rarely sees on Fox’s opinion programming.

Hilton opened by admitting that he was feeling “very angry” about these “establishment types” criticizing the sitting president, who is “actually trying to clean up the mess that all these establishment people — with their military-industrial complex cronies and all their diplomatic moves — have been doing,” suggesting that Trump is simply trying something new.

He then turned his focus Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter to former Vice President Dick Cheney, who served in the Bush administration during the start of both the second Iraq war and the Afghanistan War that many see as having started in direct response of 9/11. Whether either approach was a smart intervention remains a hot topic of debate.

Upon learning news that Trump had invited the Taliban to Camp David, Ms. Cheney tweeted:

Camp David is where America’s leaders met to plan our response after al Qaeda, supported by the Taliban, killed 3000 Americans on 9/11. No member of the Taliban should set foot there. Ever. The Taliban still harbors al Qaeda.

The President is right to end the talks. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 8, 2019

This position did not impress Mr. Hilton.

“Liz Cheney, my goodness, please spare us,” Hilton exasperated, adding “She talks about death. Her father literally was responsible for not just the thousands of deaths that she rightly attributes to the Taliban, millions of deaths, billions of dollars wasted going into the company that he was the CEO of.”

Hilton finished with “the corruption of this military-industrial complex, the establishment that supported them led to all these problems that Donald Trump is trying to clear out.”

Watch above via Fox News.

