Fox News’ Ed Henry was thoroughly dismissive of the press coverage on President Donald Trump’s less-than-stellar reception at the UFC Championship on Saturday night.

Days after Trump was booed while attending World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park, the president drew a lot of jeers again when he appeared to watch the fight at Madison Square Garden. When Fox & Friends covered this, Pete Hegseth reacted by saying Trump “got a big reception. The media can say what they want about it, but this is not a PC crowd right here. This is a crowd that appreciates the brawler style of a brawler president.”

When Henry noted the media focus on the booing Trump got, he said “this has become so juvenile. If you actually listen to the audio, there clearly were a ton of cheers. The bottom line: who cares at the end of the day?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]