Fox News Host Harris Faulkner Calls Out Media For Mocking Trump Claim Vaccine Could Arrive By End of Year
Fox News host Harris Faulkner called out the mainstream media on Monday for mocking President Donald Trump’s claims that a coronavirus vaccine could be developed and distributed by the end of 2020.
Faulkner began the mini-segment by playing Trump’s earlier remarks from his Sunday Fox & Friends interview, where he stated, “If I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t have a vaccine for five years.”
The Fox News then called out the media who doubted and fact-checked Trump.
“In fact, let’s visit that for a moment,” she stated. “You’ll recall much of the media cast out, heavy doubt, on the president’s claim that the vaccine could come before years end.”
“NBC News fact-checked him back in May when operation warp speed launched, ‘noting expert said he would need a miracle.’ NPR reported the president was ‘contradicting the CDC.” CNBC reported, “The evidence contradicted the president vaccine timetable,'” Faulkner concluded.
Watch above, via Fox News.
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]