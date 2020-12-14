Fox News host Harris Faulkner called out the mainstream media on Monday for mocking President Donald Trump’s claims that a coronavirus vaccine could be developed and distributed by the end of 2020.

Faulkner began the mini-segment by playing Trump’s earlier remarks from his Sunday Fox & Friends interview, where he stated, “If I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t have a vaccine for five years.”

The Fox News then called out the media who doubted and fact-checked Trump.

“In fact, let’s visit that for a moment,” she stated. “You’ll recall much of the media cast out, heavy doubt, on the president’s claim that the vaccine could come before years end.”

“NBC News fact-checked him back in May when operation warp speed launched, ‘noting expert said he would need a miracle.’ NPR reported the president was ‘contradicting the CDC.” CNBC reported, “The evidence contradicted the president vaccine timetable,'” Faulkner concluded.

