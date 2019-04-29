Fox News Host Jesse Watters Suggests Joe Biden Had ‘Botox’ and ‘Fillers’ at First 2020 Rally

Fox News host Jesse Watters went on a tear against Joe Biden’s first rally as a 2020 candidate — even speculating that the former vice president had cosmetic surgery done before the event.

Watters said Biden’s rally, which went down in Pittsburgh Monday afternoon, was “weak” and poorly attended. “The people behind him looked bored,” Watters continued before invoking Trump’s criticism of Biden: “He looked like he was trying to counteract the Sleepy Joe narrative that has been forming. He was stumbling all over his lines, couldn’t read the prompter well, he was stepping on things. He just did not look polished. He looked extremely rusty.”

The Fox News added that “a lot of the people back in hair and makeup said they thought that he had fillers in, and botox.”

“I didn’t say that, but a lot of the people in hair and makeup said that,” Watters hedged. “And they know. Because they look at faces all day long.”

