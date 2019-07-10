Fox News host Dagen McDowell panned Alex Acosta on The Five Wednesday, following the Trump labor secretary’s press conference explaining his role in securing a lenient plea deal for Jeffrey Epstein.

“This is about the victims, and it’s about a miscarriage of justice,” McDowell said. “It’s about a non-prosecution agreement that was struck in secret.”

“That being said, Alex Acosta is the labor secretary. He’s expendable. He is utterly replaceable,” she continued. “And in this administration, he has one job, and that is to promote job growth in this country.”

“He’s gotta go,” she continued. “This is was way too prosecutorial. It was way too lawyerly. And he seemed insensitive to the victims. He’s gone! He’s gone by the end of the week. That’s my prediction.”

McDowell also gave plaudits to Julie K. Brown, the Miami Herald reporter who brought the Epstein case back into the spotlight with a series of features on his decade-old plea deal. That deal, agreed between Epstein’s lawyers and then-U.S. attorney Alex Acosta, sentenced Epstein to just 13 months in prison, with release privileges six days a week, 12 hours a day.

The Five co-host Jesse Watters was more charitable to Acosta, taking at face value his claim that he stopped Epstein from getting an even sweeter sweetheart deal.

Watch above, via Fox News.

