Fox News Host Rages at Reporters For Asking McCarthy About Trump Meeting Nazi: ‘This is Why We Hate the National Media’

Fox News co-host Jason Chaffetz raged at reporters asking House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) about former President Donald Trump having dinner last week at Mar-a-Lago with rapper Kanye West and white nationalist and anti-Semite Nick Fuentes.

Standing outside the White House on Tuesday, following a meeting between congressional leaders and President Joe Biden, McCarthy was asked numerous times about Trump’s meeting with West, who has recently made anti-Semitic remarks, and the neo-Nazi Fuentes.

McCarthy condemned Fuentes and incorrectly said that Trump has condemned Fuentes – even though Trump has only said he didn’t know who he was, a point that McCarthy echoed.

During Tuesday’s Outnumbered, after carrying McCarthy’s press conference, Chaffetz blasted reporters asking multiple questions about the dinner.

“This spending bill that is before Congress, only got one or two questions from the media about that. We don’t have spending in place. We have this rail strike,” said Chaffetz. “You know, you know what, I just got to say this, this is why America hates the national media. Three questions about Donald Trump meeting with Ye and whoever that white, you know…”

“They want clicks!” interjected co-host Harris Faulkner.

“That is so irresponsible! Before they talked about the rail strike, before they talked about the border, before they did all this, they got to talk about Donald Trump,” said Chaffetz. “This is why we hate the national media!”

