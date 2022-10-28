Fox News Host Seems to Blame Biden for Pelosi Attack: ‘Promised to Bring Down the Tenor of Political Discourse’ But ‘That Hasn’t Happened’

Guest co-host Kennedy suggested on Friday’s edition of The Five that President Joe Biden may be at least partly to blame for the home invasion of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s residence.

The speaker wasn’t at her San Francisco home, but her husband Paul Pelosi was there and attacked by a man with a hammer. He suffered a fractured skull and underwent surgery at a local hospital.

“Neighbors and people who knew him as having some truly bizarre behavior,” guest co-host Martha MacCallum said of the alleged assailant, David DePape, who is in custody. “The suspect seemed at times to be out of touch with reality, they said. He had trouble with eye contact. They said that they cut off contact with him. One of them, he was housesitting for them. She said he was basically creeping her out.”

MacCallum mused whether the attack was motivated by politics, mental illness, or a combination of the two.

“The big question here is whether this is reflective of political violence that’s happening in the country or whether it’s reflective of serious mental health issues in the country and violence in general across the country or some comeback of both,” she said.

Kennedy responded by saying it’s both and suggested Biden may be partly to blame for the attack:

I think it’s a combination of both. I think where we’re at, you know, the president promised to bring down the tenor of political discourse in this country. That hasn’t happened. People are more divided. There are people who see words as violence and there are people who, it’s very easy for them to cross the line and commit acts of violence like this because they are moved by their politics. When you combine that kind of rage, that sort of systemic cultural rage that we have right now that hasn’t calmed down with untreated mental illness, that’s when you have things like this happen.

She then criticized California, saying that mentally ill people are not well served in the state.

“They’re not doing it right,” Kennedy said. “They really have failed the mentally ill, especially those who are violently mentally ill in that state. And they have not created appropriate systems to identify and treat people like this.”

Watch above via Fox News.

