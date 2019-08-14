A Fox News host claims to have had a heated run-in with none other than Shia LaBeouf, the famed actor and style icon.

On Fox News Tuesday night, during a segment on CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s spat with a heckler at a Long Island bar, Watters revealed his encounter with the Hole star.

“You know, the other day, I was at a lounge, the Delta Sky situation, trying to take off for a flight with my family,” Watters said. “And the actor Shia LaBeouf, or whatever his name is — I think it was him, it looked exactly like him — I walked by and he calls me trash. Right in front of my kids.”

“And I didn’t say anything, I didn’t lose it,” Watters continued, “but these things happen.”

[H/t Andrew Lawrence]

