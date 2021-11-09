Fox News Host Suggests Kyle Rittenhouse Should Sue Media for ‘Defamation of Character’

Kyle Rittenhouse should sue the media for defamation, according to Fox News’ Lawrence Jones.

Last year, Rittenhouse, then 17, shot and killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He is currently on trial facing several charges, including reckless homicide. His attorneys are arguing he acted in self-defense when he shot three people and killed two of them amid civil unrest after the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Jones hosted Townhall.com reporter Julio Rosas, who documented Black Lives Matter demonstrations and violent unrest last year. Rosas was on the scene at the time of the fatal shootings.

“As someone who was there that night. I mean, it’s kind of interesting that people, you know, they say, ‘Why was he there?'” said Rosas. “It doesn’t really matter in terms of the case because he was there. And so you have to look at whether he shot in self-defense. But you don’t really hear people asking why the rioters were out here that night.”

Rittenhouse had traveled from out of state from Illinois to Kenosha in August of 2020 armed with an AR-15 style rifle as part of a self-deputizing attempt to maintain order in the city.

“It’s clear what they’re doing,” Jones said. “It’s C.Y.A. Covering our asses [sic]. And this case proves that the people that discredited this young man and went after him simply because they didn’t like him – not in the eyes of the law – should be sued because it was defamation of character. It’s wrong. And I’m interested to see what’s going to happen to the prosecution. There’s no way this case should have been in court.”

