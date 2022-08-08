Fox News Host Tears Into ‘Despicable’ Alex Jones: ‘He Tells Lies For Money’

Fox News host Trey Gowdy tore into Alex Jones on Sunday, days after a Texas jury ordered the infamous conspiracy theorist to pay more than $49 million in damages to Sandy Hook parents he defamed.

Gowdy, a Republican from South Carolina, was serving in Congress in 2012 when 20 children and six educators were gunned down at an elementary school in Connecticut.

He began his monologue by recounting the horror of the massacre from the perspective of the parents of its victims.

“And then a radio talk show host named Alex Jones tells his listeners it was a hoax,” Gowdy said. “Your child isn’t really dead. Your grief is an acting job. Your pain is manufactured.”

Gowdy continued:

For ten years a man deceive and lies. You know he’s lying, you saw your dead child’s body, you touched your dead child one final time, you planned the funeral, you picked out the child sized casket, you live with the anguish every waking moment but someone in a faraway state is heaping coals on your grief by denying the death and therefore denying the life of very thing that mattered most to you. Alex Jones was on trial this week for defamation, for denying the murder of children at Sandy Hook Elementary School. He’s a career offender when it comes to denying the obvious. He has denied some of the worst tragedies this country has ever suffered through. Lying about anything is bad, but it’s particularly abhorrent when you tell parents who buried a child that their child is not really dead. All microphones are not equal. It’s one thing to hide behind a microphone in some studio and spew hatred, malice and misinformation. It’s another thing when the microphone you’re sitting behind is in a Texas courtroom. This week, when confronted by Lady Justice, Alex Jones finally admitted the truth. And the truth is, he lied. Those children were murdered. It was not a hoax or a false flag. He was the false flag. He’s the one who turned the death of a child into a ten year long torture chamber for the parents. How does someone capable of exploiting the pain, of denying the obvious gain any audience in this country? Why would anyone go on his show? On the list of despicable things to do – telling the parents of murdered children that their children really weren’t murdered ranks pretty high. We shouldn’t need a jury, or a judge or a courtroom to condemn that kind of person and behavior. He tells lies for money and then when his own money is on the line, he admits the obvious. The only war he is waging is on the truth. Jesus said you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free. Even if its ten years too late. I like the old testament: A false witness will not go unpunished, and he who breathes out lies will perish.

