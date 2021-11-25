Fox News Host ‘Wouldn’t Bang’ Beto O’Rourke But Can ‘Explain the Appeal’ of Pete Davidson
Fox News host Dagen McDowell “wouldn’t bang” Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat running for, governor of Texas. She can, however, explain the popularity of another slenderman with mysterious appeal: Pete Davidson.
In an appearance on Fox News late night show Gutfeld!, McDowell joined the show’s eponymous host, medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel and others for a discussion of the Texas gubernatorial race and Pete Davidson’s ever-expanding list of romantic partners.
As the guests discussed a potential showdown in Texas between Matthew McConaughey, Greg Abbott and O’Rourke, Gutfeld asked McDowell for her “feeling” about the former El Paso mayor with a penchant for campaigning.
“I wouldn’t bang him,” McDowell replied.
“What about Davidson?” Dr. Marc Siegel asked.
“I can explain the appeal of Davidson,” McDowell said. “He makes people laugh.”
Davidson, a star of Saturday Night Live, was most recently tied to Kim Kardashian.
“Gentlemen: if you ever want to get in a girl’s britches, make em laugh,” she said.
There you have it.
Watch above, via Fox News.
