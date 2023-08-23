Fox News Hosts Are Confused About Why Christie Hates Trump, Miss the Very Obvious Reason

Fox News hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Kayleigh McEnany expressed confusion about the cause for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s animosity toward former President Donald Trump, missing the very obvious reason.

On the Wednesday morning episode of Fox & Friends, Earhardt and McEnany were discussing the upcoming GOP presidential primary debate airing on Fox News that evening, in which eight candidates will battle it out for the nomination chance to be Trump’s vice president some sort of viral moment that would give their campaigns some desperately needed hope of climbing out of the single digits. Trump remains the runaway frontrunner, polling about 40 points ahead of his closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — but he won’t be showing up to the debate.

After showing the viewers a giant screen displaying how the debate stage would appear with eight podiums for the candidates — minus Trump — who qualified, Earhardt began the discussion with Christie.

“Let’s start with Chris Christie and Donald Trump,” said Earhardt. “I mean, he is attacking him left and right. First of all, why doesn’t he like him? What happened?”

“I mean, it’s anyone’s guess,” McEnany replied, “but if you look at polling, CBS said 9 percent think candidates should attack Trump — 9 percent! — 90 percent say no, don’t attack Trump, focus on yourself. So if Chris Christie focuses exclusively on Trump, it’s going to be a kamikaze session. He may win over a very small segment of the party, he is number two in New Hampshire, according to Emerson, but boy, attacking Trump, only 9 percent of voters want to see that.”

McEnany called it “anyone’s guess” as to why Christie didn’t like Trump, with Earhardt not pushing back on that answer at all — she immediately moved the discussion on to former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence — but it’s not the kind of mystery that requires Sherlock Holmes to solve.

Besides the facts that Christie is a former prosecutor and Trump is currently under indictment in four separate criminal cases so far this year, the ex-president keeps mocking his weight (Christie maintains this doesn’t bother him, but it definitely doesn’t endear Trump to him), and Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, there’s the big traumatic issue where Christie nearly died from Covid-19 in 2020 after testing positive right after helping Trump with his debate prep.

Christie was one of several in Trump’s inner circle to catch the virus, including Trump himself, and had confirmed that “no one was wearing masks” in the room in late September 2020. The former governor tested positive three days after the debate and ended up spending a week in intensive care, writing in his book that there were several moments where it was unclear if he would survive.

According to Christie, it was “undeniable” that Trump was the one to infect him with Covid-19, and he blasted then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for not letting him know that Trump had tested positive a few days before they were sitting in the debate prep room for four days together.

To add insult to injury, Christie has also shared how then-First Lady Melania Trump “called me every day that I was in the ICU,” and “then would call my wife after that to see if she needed anything,” but her husband was far less empathetic.

“What he was most concerned about was that I wasn’t going to blame him,” said Christie.

Christie expanded on this in an interview with Financial Times’ US national editor Edward Luce in June:

I remember that Christie — who voted for Trump in 2020 but abandoned him the night he said the election was stolen — claims he caught Covid-19 from the then president. “He gave me Covid. He did,” says Christie. “He gave it to five of the six people in the room. I was in the ICU for seven days. He called me, when he was in Walter Reed [when he was also sick with Covid], to see how I was doing, but why he really called was to check I wasn’t going to tell the press he gave it to me. I said to him, ‘I don’t know that you gave it to me,’ because at that point I didn’t know. Then two years later, [former chief of staff] Mark Meadows’ book came out that Trump had tested positive that morning when he had started the last sessions of debate prep, and I check with the other folks who were in the room, and he didn’t tell any of them either. Later on, when we went back on the campaign trail, he told reporters that I gave him Covid.” That must still rankle, I say. “I think that incident shows Trump’s character as starkly as any I could name. If you think about it: you have at the time an untreatable, incurable virus and you expose your campaign manager, your speechwriter, your communications director and your spokesperson and me to it. You knowingly got them sick.”

Watch above via Fox News.

