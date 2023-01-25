Fox News Hosts Challenge Eric Adams to Take Hot Seat On Show After Reporting On NY Homeless Crisis: ‘Got a Chair Right Here for You’

Fox News hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino challenged New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) to grab a hot seat on America’s Newsroom and answer concerns on crime and homelessness in the city.

The challenge came after a brief report on a growing number of homeless people full up the JFK Airport. Police said they can only remove homeless people flocking to the airport if they make a disturbance since the airport is a public space.

One flyer told Fox News he did not feel threatened, while another said they were always scared to be inside the airport now.

“You don’t get frequent flier miles for that,” Hemmer said in reaction to footage of homeless people sleeping at terminals.

“No, you do not and this is not right. It’s not right,” Perino said. “That why Eric Adams says he wants to do some more. I don’t know if he’s pressing the administration enough, but we’d love to have him on to talk about it.”

Hemmer then sarcastically suggested it could happen as he saw Adams talking crime on another network that morning.

“Saw him on another network this morning, maybe he’ll consider it Dana, what do you think?” Hemmer said, eliciting laughter from Perino.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Wednesday, Adams touted efforts his administration has taken to combat crime, especially on subways where he said his administration is hearing people feel safer due to an increased police presence. Fox News weatherman Adam Klotz recently revealed he was assaulted by multiple teenagers on the subway, getting plenty of coverage on Fox.

“Come on, mayor, we got a chair right here for you,” Hemmer said in a plea to Adams. “Anytime.”

Adams lashed out at unnamed media outlets this week, announcing a new initiative that will essentially serve as a newsletter to bypass what he called the “distorted” media coverage of his administration.

Watch above via Fox News.

