Fox News Hosts Fume at James Carville For Mocking MTG’s ‘White Trash’ Outfit at SOTU: ‘This is Appalling!’

The hosts of Outnumbered fumed at Democratic strategist James Carville for describing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as “White trash” because of her outfit and outbursts at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech.

Republicans heckled and jeered Biden several times during his address, occasionally prompting Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to signal to members of his conference to stop.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Beat on MSNBC, Carville claimed to have “a Ph.D. in White trashology,” and blasted Greene and Republicans in general.

“We saw real White trash on display,” Carville told host Ari Melber. “Let me tell you something about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene – she dresses like White trash. She really needs a fashion consultant. I recommend George Santos. He could do a good job of dressing up where she doesn’t announce her White trashdom.”

In response, the Outnumbered hosts slammed Carville.

“Yikes! Attacking a woman’s clothes? I just think this isn’t a good look,” said Kayleigh McEnany, who, it is worth mentioning served as former President Donald Trump’s press secretary.

Democrat Marie Harf said she “would not have used this language,” but argued the behavior of Greene and her colleagues was “embarrassing.”

“The kinds of things Republicans have called my party over the years, it doesn’t make it ok,” she said. “But the pearl-clutching is a little much when people say that my party hates God, hates the country.”

“Also, James Carville is wearing a baseball hat and a t-shirt, maybe sit the clothing comments out,” Lisa Boothe added.

Guest Ari Fleischer recalled Carville’s sexist smear of Paula Jones, who accused President Bill Clinton of sexual harassment.

“This is appalling!” Emily Compagno said, before declaring the Democratic Party looks down on everyday Americans.

“No matter what, the Democrat party will see everyone else as less than them. We will never be good enough,” she continued. “We will never be educated enough, good enough, smooth enough, rich enough for Hillary Clinton or James Carville or the person occupying the commander-in-chief position in the White House.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

